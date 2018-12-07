Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion

Advertisement

Advertisement

5/29/18
3:35 PM
1

David Cronenberg Makes The Unfilmable His Own

John H. Richardson
5
1

This feature on David Cronenberg’s movie adaptation of William Burroughs’s beat classic, The Naked Lunch, was first published in the February 1992 issue of Premiere, and appears here with the author’s permission.

Advertisement

3/21/18
2:36 PM
5

The Woman Who Fought Bulls

Susan Orlean
54
5

“La Matadora Revisa Su Maquillaje (The Bullfighter Checks Her Makeup)” was first published in May 2004 issue of Outside and is featured in the new anthology The Stories We Tell and appears here with permission.

Advertisement

1/30/18
3:01 PM
13
Read on
Read on
Skillet

Serve Shishito Peppers at Your Super Bowl Party

Claire Lower
75
13

When serving food to a large amount of drunk people, it is important to have a few high-impact crowd pleasers you can make quickly and easily. The blistered shishito pepper is just that, and it is made for dipping. (I, for one, am of the opinion that at least half of your Big Game spread should consist of dippable

Advertisement

1/8/18
2:59 PM
3

René Magritte As Philosophical Detective

Luc Sante
2
3

This essay was originally published in the Threepenny Review (1994), is featured in Sante’s anthology, Kill All Your Darlings, and appears here with the author’s permission.

Advertisement

Advertisement