Originally published as “Brooke on the Brink” in the October, 1990 issue of New York Woman, this profile appears here with the author’s permission.
Originally published as “Brooke on the Brink” in the October, 1990 issue of New York Woman, this profile appears here with the author’s permission.
This feature originally appeared as “The Young and the Homeless” in the September, 1987 issue of New York Woman, and appears here with the author’s permission.
Originally published as “The Long, Slow Fall of a Gridiron God” in the December, 1988 issue of GQ, this profile appears here with the author’s permission.
Sue Woodman’s feature on how the AIDS crisis impacted women was published in the Jan/Feb, 1987 issue of New York Woman and appears here with the author’s permission.
This feature on David Cronenberg’s movie adaptation of William Burroughs’s beat classic, The Naked Lunch, was first published in the February 1992 issue of Premiere, and appears here with the author’s permission.
Originally published as “How to be Jamie Lee Curtis” in the July 15, 1985 issue of US magazine, this profile appears here with the author’s permission.
This was first published as “Pillar of the Post” in the May 20, 1976 issue of The National Observer. It appears here with the author’s permission.
Originally published in the February 1997 issue of GQ as “Shandling Agonistes” this story appears here with the author’s permission.
Originally published in the July 1996 issue of Playboy and reprinted here with permission.
“La Matadora Revisa Su Maquillaje (The Bullfighter Checks Her Makeup)” was first published in May 2004 issue of Outside and is featured in the new anthology The Stories We Tell and appears here with permission.
The Library of America’s newest sports anthology, Basketball: Great Writing About America’s Game, is out and deserves a place on the shelf of any self-respecting hoops fan. We recently sat down with the book’s editor, longtime SI scribe Alex Wolff, and talked about why basketball, despite its reputation, might inspire…
Originally featured in the anthology Birth of a Fan (Ed. Ron Fimrite), 1993, this essay appears here with permission.
Originally published in the November, 1977 issue of Sport, and featured in the Library of America’s new basketball anthology, Basketball: Great Writing About America’s Game. It is reprinted here with permission.
This review of Hope and Glory was originally published in the New Yorker (October 5, 1987) and appears here with permission.
Originally published in Inside Sports (June, 1980), this story appears here with permission.
When serving food to a large amount of drunk people, it is important to have a few high-impact crowd pleasers you can make quickly and easily. The blistered shishito pepper is just that, and it is made for dipping. (I, for one, am of the opinion that at least half of your Big Game spread should consist of dippable…
Joe Flaherty’s obituary for Sonny Liston originally appeared in The Village Voice (January 14, 1971) and is also featured in At the Fights. It appears here with permission.
Ta-Nehisi Coates’s new book We Were Eight Years In Power is eight previously published Atlantic essays each preceded by a new piece of writing that describes Coates’s intellectual, financial, and emotional state at the time of the piece, and musings on the Obama years. The eight new essays trace his journey from what…
This essay was originally published in the Threepenny Review (1994), is featured in Sante’s anthology, Kill All Your Darlings, and appears here with the author’s permission.
This feature was originally published in the December, 1997 issue of Premiere magazine and appears here with permission.
Advertisement